The Battle Continues with War Machine and Ant-Man Funko Pop! in “Civil War” Build A Scene

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been enjoying Funko’s take on their favorite films with a series of Pop! scenes that bring a variety of characters together to recreate an epic moment. This time, it’s Captain America: Civil War that’s taking the spotlight with 12 figures to create the airport battle scene and Rhodey and Scott Lang have joined the fight.

What’s Happening:

Funko fans are no strangers to the company’s frequent exclusive collaborations with Amazon so it’s no surprise that another assortment or Marvel Pop! figures are coming on the way.

The companies have teamed up for collectible scenes featuring multiple figures for the post-credits Shawarma moment The Avengers as well as Sinister Six Spider-Man villains.

This year the Avengers are teaming up again (sorta) for the airport battle from Civil War with 12 new figures ready to face off. Fans will be able to assemble both Team Cap and Team Iron Man for Funko's take on the thrilling battle.

Fans can pre-order the next two Pop!s: War Machine Ant-Man which sell for $15.00 each. War Machine is expected to release on June 20th and Ant-Man on August 9th.

The Civil War Airport Battle Pop! figures will be available exclusively at Amazon

Funko Civil War Airport Battle Series

It’s Team Cap against Team Iron Man and the stakes have never been higher for the Avengers. Shhh. They haven’t met Thanos yet, and that experience is going to be a real doozy! Joining the battle are War Machine and Ant-Man. They represent Team Iron Man and Team Cap as revealed through the window box packaging that features the symbols of their teams—Iron Man’s Arc Reactor or Cap’s Shield—on the back “wall.”

Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America: Civil War Build A Scene – War Machine – $15.00

Funko Pop! Marvel: Captain America: Civil War Build A Scene – Ant-Man – $15.00

Assemble Your Team:

Eight of the figures have been revealed, and the back of the box hints at who will appear and we assume the lineup will include: Vision (Iron Man) Hawkeye (Captain America) Black Panther (Iron Man) Black Widow (Iron Man) Scarlet Witch (Captain America) Winter Soldier (Captain America) War Machine (Iron Man) Ant-Man (Captain America) Spider-Man (Iron Man) Falcon (Captain America) Iron Man

The 12th and final figure isn’t included on the back of the box, but the process of elimination leaves us with Captain America and since this is his film, you gotta figure the super soldier is going to show up.

