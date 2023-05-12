Kyber Crystals and Holocrons from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Come to shopDisney

A new shipment of goods from Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has arrived on shopDisney containing Kyber Crystals and Holocrons.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans don’t have to leave the planet to bring home the latest accessories from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, they just have to visit shopDisney.

Fans looking to add some important artifacts to their Star Wars collection can visit shopDisney and browse the new selections which include a Jedi and Sith Holocron and four Kyber Crystals.

As fans know these items make a perfect pairing with the individual crystals fitting inside the holocrons and for unique lighting and sound effects. The Kyber Crystals also work in the custom lightsabers built at Disney Parks, however they will not work with lightsabers sold on shopDisney.

built at Disney Parks, however they with lightsabers sold on shopDisney. The Holocrons and Kyber Crystals are available now and prices range from $17.99- $49.99.

and prices range from $17.99- $49.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Kyber Crystals

Learn the ways of the Force with unique and powerful Kyber Crystals. Blue, Yellow, White and Red crystals are now available on shopDisney and come in their own capsule which features Aurebesh lettering. Each activates lights and sounds when used with a Holocron (sold separately) and some models of Lightsaber toys. Ages 3+. The crystal measures approx. 2 3/4'' H x 1 1/4'' diameter and the capsule is approx. 3'' H x 1 1/3'' diameter.

Star Wars Kyber Crystal – Blue – $17.99

When placed in a Holocron, a Kyber crystal will also reveal long-held secrets and teachings. This blue Kyber crystal is modeled after the mysterious crystals that help connect the Jedi to the Force, like the blue one belonging to Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars Kyber Crystal – Yellow – $17.99

When placed in a Holocron, a Kyber crystal will also reveal long-held secrets and teachings of the Order. This yellow Kyber crystal is modeled after those in the Lightsabers belonging to the Jedi Temple Guard.

Star Wars Kyber Crystal – White – $17.99

This white Kyber crystal is modeled after the one used by Ahsoka Tano, who used the Force to purify a Sith's red Kyber crystal, turning it white and making it her own.

Star Wars Kyber Crystal – Red – $17.99

The red Kyber crystal activates the Sith Holocron (sold separately) with lights, sounds and that notorious glow. Put it in place and hear the lessons of the Sith, but beware the power of the dark side.

Holocrons

Holocrons are known to hold secrets and teachings of both the ancient Jedi Order and the Dark Side. Place a powerful Kyber crystal in the container and learn the ways of the Force! The Holocron features a USB-C plug and includes a USB-C cable. Each version comes in a Black Spire Outpost bag. Ages 3+. Requires rechargeable 1 x lithium ion battery, included. The Jedi version measures 3 1/4'' H x 3 1/4'' W x 3 1/4'' D, while the Sith style is 6'' x 6'' x 6'.'

Sith Holocron with Lights and Sound Effects – Star Wars – $49.99

Jedi Holocron with Light and Sound Effects – Star Wars – $49.99