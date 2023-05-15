Advance Tickets to Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman” Now Available

Advance tickets for the upcoming horror-thriller from 20th Century Studios, The Boogeyman, are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
- From the mind of best-selling author Stephen King comes The Boogeyman.
- High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
- The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.
- The film stars:
- Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
- Chris Messina (Air)
- Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy)
- Madison Hu (Bizaardvark)
- LisaGay Hamilton (Vice)
- David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler)
- The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival) and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project).
- John H. Starke (Sicario), Emily Morris (Rosaline), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War) and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers.
- The Boogeyman opens June 2, 2023, exclusively in theaters nationwide. Watch the trailer below: