Advance Tickets to Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman” Now Available

Advance tickets for the upcoming horror-thriller from 20th Century Studios, The Boogeyman, are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

From the mind of best-selling author Stephen King comes The Boogeyman .

. High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage ( Host ) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods ( A Quiet Place ) and Mark Heyman ( Black Swan ) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.

is directed by Rob Savage ( ) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods ( ) and Mark Heyman ( ) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King. The film stars: Sophie Thatcher ( Yellowjackets ) Chris Messina ( Air ) Vivien Lyra Blair ( Obi-Wan Kenobi ) Marin Ireland ( The Umbrella Academy ) Madison Hu ( Bizaardvark ) LisaGay Hamilton ( Vice ) David Dastmalchian ( Boston Strangler )

The producers are Shawn Levy ( Stranger Things ), Dan Levine ( Arrival ) and Dan Cohen ( The Adam Project ).

), Dan Levine ( ) and Dan Cohen ( ). John H. Starke ( Sicario ), Emily Morris ( Rosaline ), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner ( The Tomorrow War ) and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers.

), Emily Morris ( ), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner ( ) and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers. The Boogeyman opens June 2, 2023, exclusively in theaters nationwide. Watch the trailer below: