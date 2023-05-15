“Cinderella,” Stitch, and More Disney Loungefly Styles Now Available for Pre-Order

Is it time to update your Loungefly collection? Well a handful of new styles have just been introduced at Entertainment Earth, so yes! Cinderella, Stitch, Goofy and Max, and even Mushu are among the cute character accessories that are now available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

From Princesses and dragons to aliens, animals and everything in between Disney fans have come to love a wide variety of films and characters. Loungefly is embracing them all with adorable bags, wallets and pins that celebrate our favorite stories.

A new wave of Loungefly must-haves have popped up on Entertainment Earth with designs for movies like: Cinderella Lilo & Stitch Mulan A Goofy Movie Monster’s Inc.



Monsters, Inc. Sully Mixed Emotions Pin 4-Pack – $25.00

As always, these fashionable accessories feature detailed images, impeccable construction, matching linings and bright colors to truly bring the Disney magic to life. Fans can go on a road trip with Goofy and his son; relish in Cinderella’s stunning transformation and even hang with Mushu and Cri-Kee on all of their daily adventures.

New Disney Loungelfy styles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $25.00-$80.00.

and prices range from $25.00-$80.00. Items are expected to ship in June 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

Lilo & Stitch Sandcastle Beach Surprise Stitch Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Lilo & Stitch Beach Day Stitch Crossbuddy Bag – $80.00

Lilo & Stitch Beach Day Blind-Box Pin Case of 12

Cinderella Princess Lenticular Series Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Cinderella Princess Lenticular Series 3-Inch Collector Box Pin – $25.00

Cinderella Princess Lenticular Series Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Mulan 25th Anniversary Glitter Mushu Cosplay Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

A Goofy Movie Road Trip Mini-Backpack – $80.00

A Goofy Movie Road Trip Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!