Walt Disney World Introduces New Summer 2023 Ticket Offers

Just in time for the summer season, Walt Disney World has announced two new ticket offers that will save you some money when booking your next trip.

4-Park Magic Ticket:

Beginning May 23rd, 2023, you can purchase the 4-day, 4-Park Magic Ticket for $99 per day plus tax ($396 total plus tax), which includes one day of admission to each of the four theme parks (for a total of 4 admissions, on 4 separate days).

No theme park reservations are needed, however you can only visit each park once.

This ticket is valid for theme park admission from June 1st to September 29th, 2023—subject to blockout dates from July 1st to July 4th, and September 1st to September 4th, 2023.

Ticket expires within 7 days of first use or on September 29th, 2023, whichever occurs first.

To learn more, visit DisneyWorld.com/4ParkMagic

Florida Resident Disney Summer Magic Ticket:

Beginning May 16th, 2023, Florida residents can purchase the Disney Summer Magic Ticket, which offers value and flexibility for their next adventure to Walt Disney World theme parks.

Choose from a 4-day ticket for $58 per day plus tax ($229 total plus tax) or a 3-day ticket for $70 per day plus tax ($209 total plus tax).

With this ticket, advance theme park reservations are required and are subject to availability.

Tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days at any theme park of their choosing.

Guests can also add on Park Hopper and Water Park and Sports options.

Visit DisneyWorld.com/SummerMagic