D23 Gold Member “Disney On Ice” Opening Night Event Taking Place in Orlando

D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to experience the brand new Disney On Ice show on opening night with some exciting extras. This will take place on September 1 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

D23 Gold Member Disney On Ice Opening Night event on September 1, 2023.

D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to experience the brand-new Disney On Ice show on opening night, with fun and exciting extras exclusive to D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

This event will take place at the Amway Center in Downtown Orlando.

D23 Gold Members will have reserved, premium seating to enjoy the fantastic show.

There will also be a D23 Member pre-show reception at Jernigan’s Restaurant, which is conveniently located at the Amway Center.

In addition, D23 Gold Members will get the chance to pose in front of photo opportunities and receive a special commemorative gift.

The D23 Gold Member Event begins at 5:00 p.m.

The Disney On Ice show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Gold Member: $170 (+$7 Processing Fee) per ticket.

