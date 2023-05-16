D23 Gold Member “Disney On Ice” Opening Night Event Taking Place in Orlando

D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to experience the brand new Disney On Ice show on opening night with some exciting extras. This will take place on September 1 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold Member Disney On Ice Opening Night event on September 1, 2023.
- D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to experience the brand-new Disney On Ice show on opening night, with fun and exciting extras exclusive to D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- This event will take place at the Amway Center in Downtown Orlando.
- D23 Gold Members will have reserved, premium seating to enjoy the fantastic show.
- There will also be a D23 Member pre-show reception at Jernigan’s Restaurant, which is conveniently located at the Amway Center.
- In addition, D23 Gold Members will get the chance to pose in front of photo opportunities and receive a special commemorative gift.
- The D23 Gold Member Event begins at 5:00 p.m.
- The Disney On Ice show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets:
- Gold Member: $170 (+$7 Processing Fee) per ticket.
- Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Notes:
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to five guests.
- Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.
- There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving tickets.
- D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 app.
- Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.
- Ticketed members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event.
- D23 Gold Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.