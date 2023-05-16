New Official Trailer Released for “Haunted Mansion” Coming to Theaters July 28th

Disney has released a brand new trailer and poster for Haunted Mansion, which will be coming to theaters on July 28.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out the brand new trailer and poster for Haunted Mansion.
  • This movie will be in theaters beginning July 28.

About Haunted Mansion:

  • Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
  • The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers and directed by Justin Simien

Cast:

  • LaKeith Stanfield
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Owen Wilson
  • Danny DeVito
  • Rosario Dawson
  • Chase W. Dillon
  • Dan Levy
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Jared Leto  