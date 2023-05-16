New Official Trailer Released for “Haunted Mansion” Coming to Theaters July 28th

Disney has released a brand new trailer and poster for Haunted Mansion, which will be coming to theaters on July 28.

What’s Happening:

. This movie will be in theaters beginning July 28.

About Haunted Mansion:

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers and directed by Justin Simien

Cast: