New Official Trailer Released for “Haunted Mansion” Coming to Theaters July 28th

Disney has released a brand new trailer and poster for Haunted Mansion, which will be coming to theaters on July 28.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the brand new trailer and poster for Haunted Mansion.
- This movie will be in theaters beginning July 28.
About Haunted Mansion:
- Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
- The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers and directed by Justin Simien
Cast:
- LaKeith Stanfield
- Tiffany Haddish
- Owen Wilson
- Danny DeVito
- Rosario Dawson
- Chase W. Dillon
- Dan Levy
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jared Leto