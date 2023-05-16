Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 “Willow” Exclusive and Pride 2023 Collection

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twentieth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which starts off with a D23 exclusive followed by the 2023 Pride Collection!

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

It’s another great day for Disney pin collectors as a fun assortment of styles drops on shopDisney. This week’s lineup includes a Willow pin exclusively for D23 Gold Members as well as a rainbow wave of Pride designs.

D23 Members can secure a new limited edition pin inspired by the 35th anniversary of the film Willow.

We’re still a few weeks away from the official kick off of Pride Month, but shopDisney is getting a jump start on the merchandise with a new collection that celebrates every color of the rainbow.

Finally, there’s a Disney100 Pin as part of the Decades -1950s Collection featuring photographer Goofy taking some snapshots of Humphrey the Bear.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Today, shopDisney is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Willow, Disney100 and Pride Month all at the same time! D23 Gold members can pick up a new exclusive, and everyone is welcome to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community with colorful pins featuring Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Muppets brands.

D23 Exclusive and Disney100

D23-Exclusive Willow 35th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $18.99

Goofy and Humphrey Bear Pin – Hold That Pose – Disney100 – Limited Release – $34.99

Pride 2023

Mickey Mouse Icon Jeweled Pin – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Inclusion Art – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Transgender Flag – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Bisexual Flag – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99

Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Lesbian Flag – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99

Mickey Mouse Pin Set – Disney Pride Collection – $17.99

Loki, America Chavez and Valkyrie Pin Set – Marvel Pride Collection – $21.99

Miss Piggy Pin – The Muppets – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99

Millennium Falcon Pin – Star Wars – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99

