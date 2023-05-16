Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 “Willow” Exclusive and Pride 2023 Collection

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twentieth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which starts off with a D23 exclusive followed by the 2023 Pride Collection!
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- It’s another great day for Disney pin collectors as a fun assortment of styles drops on shopDisney. This week’s lineup includes a Willow pin exclusively for D23 Gold Members as well as a rainbow wave of Pride designs.
- D23 Members can secure a new limited edition pin inspired by the 35th anniversary of the film Willow.
- We’re still a few weeks away from the official kick off of Pride Month, but shopDisney is getting a jump start on the merchandise with a new collection that celebrates every color of the rainbow.
- Finally, there’s a Disney100 Pin as part of the Decades -1950s Collection featuring photographer Goofy taking some snapshots of Humphrey the Bear.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
Today, shopDisney is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Willow, Disney100 and Pride Month all at the same time! D23 Gold members can pick up a new exclusive, and everyone is welcome to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community with colorful pins featuring Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Muppets brands.
D23 Exclusive and Disney100
D23-Exclusive Willow 35th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $18.99
Goofy and Humphrey Bear Pin – Hold That Pose – Disney100 – Limited Release – $34.99
Pride 2023
Mickey Mouse Icon Jeweled Pin – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Inclusion Art – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Transgender Flag – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Bisexual Flag – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Pin – Lesbian Flag – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99
Mickey Mouse Pin Set – Disney Pride Collection – $17.99
Loki, America Chavez and Valkyrie Pin Set – Marvel Pride Collection – $21.99
Miss Piggy Pin – The Muppets – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99
Millennium Falcon Pin – Star Wars – Disney Pride Collection – $14.99
