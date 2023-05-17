Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Disney, Star Wars and Marvel Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Star Wars, Marvel and Disney collections, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest assortment of magical merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Disney fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with so many characters, films, shows and stories to feature across merchandise series, there’s no end to the fantastic offerings from Disney.

Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can browse their “Hot Off the Truck” section

We’ve gathered up some of the latest Disney, Marvel and Star Wars arrivals that we’re adding to our shopping list, and best of all you can save 10% on in-stock selections when using our code LPFAN at checkout!

at checkout! Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

Disney

Avatar: The Way of Water Jake Sully and Skimwing MEA-043 Mini-Figure – $23.99

Encanto Family Madrigal Backpack and Lunch Tote Set – $35.99

Mickey Mouse Gold Badge Mini-Backpack – $63.99

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Chia Pet – $19.99

Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Deluxe Adult Roleplay Mask – $47.99

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett's Starfighter 1:85 Scale Model Kit – $35.99

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $16.99

Star Wars How Not to Get Eaten by Ewoks and Other Galactic Survival Skills Hardcover Book – $14.99

Star Wars Boba Fett Symbol Pendant Necklace – $30.99

Star Wars Ewok Mini Wristlet Bag – Entertainment Earth – $59.99

Marvel

Black Adam Hawkman Mace Limited Edition 1:1 Scale Prop Replica – $399.99

Marvel UNO Ultimate Card Game – $14.99

Marvel Mayhem Card Game – $16.99

Marvel Gallery Spider-Man Statue – $44.99

Spider-Man Spidey and His Amazing Friends Black Panther Action Figure – $6.99