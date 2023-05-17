Floyd Pepper Visits EPCOT For A Ride On Spaceship Earth

One of the stars of the new Disney+ series, The Muppets Mayhem, stopped by EPCOT in a whimsical new video released by Disney Parks.

What a long, strange trip on Spaceship Earth at @WaltDisneyWorld 🚀💫 Don’t miss the musical journey of Floyd Pepper and The Electric Mayhem on @Muppets_Mayhem — streaming NOW on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/T6TAm4QYAq — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 17, 2023

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the release of The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, Floyd Pepper, one of the stars of the band featured in the series, The Electric Mayhem, recently visited EPCOT at Walt Disney World

The Muppets Mayhem has been widely well-received, and fans are enjoying this offshoot of the Muppets universe. While fans are enjoying the presence of the Muppets at EPCOT in this and other recently shared videos, some commenters took to the social media post wondering what this had to do with Spaceship Earth and/or the announced (and later shelved) refurbishment coming to the attraction.

In The Muppets Mayhem, the new comedy series on Disney+, we follow The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

