Fantasy Flash Sale: Save 40% On Select Drinkware

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 40% Off Select Drinkware.

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Select Drinkware

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Starbucks Tumblers

Disneyland Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Black

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Gold

Disneyland Piglet Pink Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

Disneyland Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Red

Water Bottles

Grogu Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Cars on the Road Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw

Donald Duck ''Lucky Day'' Water Bottle

Disney Critters Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Chip 'n Dale Ice Cream Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Mugs

Disney's Animal Kingdom Ceramic Starbucks Tumbler

Mickey Mouse Cupcake Mug with Lid

Flubber 25th Anniversary Mug

Spider-Man Mug

Alice in Wonderland Mug, Saucer and Tea Infuser Set

Well there you have it! Drinkware showcasing beloved characters is sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.