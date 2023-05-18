ABC News Studios Orders New Matchmaker Series from Meralta Films

ABC News announced today that production is set to begin on a groundbreaking new series from Indian Matchmaking creator Smriti Mundhra’s Meralta Films produced for ABC News Studios, focusing on Muslim Americans navigating cultural traditions and highlighting the rich diversity across the country and in the community while seeking modern love.

What’s Happening:

The unscripted series has been in development since fall 2022 and is slated to premiere exclusively on Hulu

Leading the award-winning creative team for the series are Mundhra who serves as executive producer along with Senain Kheshgi, with executive editorial producer Poh Si Teng overseeing the project for ABC News Studios.

Mundhra is a DGA Award-winning, Oscar- and two-time Emmy-nominated filmmaker. She is the creator and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Indian Matchmaking , now in its third season, and executive producer of Jewish Matchmaking .

, now in its third season, and executive producer of . The as-yet-untitled series is produced by Meralta Films for ABC News Studios.

What They’re Saying:

Smriti Mundhra: “There is nothing more universal than the pursuit of love. I am thrilled to collaborate with ABC News Studios on this project that will give audiences a chance to experience this journey from a perspective too rarely seen in the mainstream.”

“As a Muslim American, I’m excited to be part of a show that celebrates love and romance within our community. In a world where negative stereotypes often paint Muslims as monolithic, this is an important opportunity to showcase the unique stories, personalities and perspectives of our diverse community. I’m thrilled to be part of a project that has the potential to bring people together and positively impact the way Muslim Americans are perceived and understood.” Poh Si Teng: “ABC News Studios is committed to broadening our roster with shows that speak to the varied experience of our rich diversity. We are extremely excited to work with such accomplished producers to move this vision forward.”