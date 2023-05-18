Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With New Merchandise at Sam’s Club

There are some great deals on Disney merchandise at Sam’s Club in celebration of Disney100.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of Disney100, there are some great deals on Disney merchandise now available at Sam's Club.
What's Available:
Disguise Girls Disney Boxed Ear Set
- $24.98
- Add some Disney magic to your outfit and celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary with these super cute Minnie Mouse ears, sold exclusively at Sam's Club! The 5-piece set is available in Disney Princess, Disney Villain and Minnie variations. The ears are one size and will fit most children.
Character Licensed Disney 100 Kids Tee
- $8.98
- The unisex kid’s denim heather colored tees are perfect for a magical time exploring Disney. The “100 years of wonder” t-shirt is ideal for a picture-perfect moment and only $8.98 each.
Disney Pool Float Party Tubes by GoFloats (Mickey or Minnie Mouse)
- $19.98
- The GoFloats Disney Tubes are guaranteed to be a hit at any pool. Float at home or take them to a Disney resort. The rapid valve system within these floats allows for 80% faster inflation and deflation times versus traditional air valves. The floats are available in Mickey or Minnie styles.
Simple Modern Kids Disney 100 Water Bottle 2-Pack Set
- $24.98
- These cute 16-oz stainless steel water bottles are a necessity for summer! The bottles are made of stainless steel and have double-walled insulation, which will help your beverage stay hot or cold for hours. Available in an adorable Minnie Mouse and Princess design, for only $24.98.