Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With New Merchandise at Sam’s Club

There are some great deals on Disney merchandise at Sam’s Club in celebration of Disney100.

What's Happening:

What's Available:

Disguise Girls Disney Boxed Ear Set

$24.98

Add some Disney magic to your outfit and celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary with these super cute Minnie Mouse ears, sold exclusively at Sam's Club! The 5-piece set is available in Disney Princess, Disney Villain and Minnie variations. The ears are one size and will fit most children.

Character Licensed Disney 100 Kids Tee

$8.98

The unisex kid’s denim heather colored tees are perfect for a magical time exploring Disney. The “100 years of wonder” t-shirt is ideal for a picture-perfect moment and only $8.98 each.

Disney Pool Float Party Tubes by GoFloats (Mickey or Minnie Mouse)

$19.98

The GoFloats Disney Tubes are guaranteed to be a hit at any pool. Float at home or take them to a Disney resort. The rapid valve system within these floats allows for 80% faster inflation and deflation times versus traditional air valves. The floats are available in Mickey or Minnie styles.

Simple Modern Kids Disney 100 Water Bottle 2-Pack Set