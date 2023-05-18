All Hail the Disney Princess Bitty Pop! Collection from Funko!

Funko’s Bitty Pop! line has some big news: they’re expanding with a series of new Princess themed collectibles showcasing leading ladies like Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Rapunzel. Fans can bring home four new 4-packs that feature three known princesses and one of four mystery chase characters.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s beloved princesses are getting a miniature makeover from Funko and this royal collection will make a charming addition to your display shelf.
  • If you find yourself facing the true dilemma of whether or not to acquire more full-sized Pop! figures, Funko has a sensible solution that only takes up a fraction of the space: Bitty Pop!s
  • The miniature line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale. How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box.

  • Disney Princess wave of characters features some of the most iconic ladies in animation:
    • Snow White
    • Pocahontas
    • Merida
    • Tiana
    • Aurora
    • Moana
    • Jasmine
    • And More

  • Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.
  • There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Princesses and Queens:
    • Belle (yellow dress)(1/6)
    • Coronation Elsa (1/6)
    • Ariel (pink dress) (1/3)
    • Coronation Anna (1/3)
  • A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.
  • The new Disney Princess Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $14.99.
  • They are expected to ship in October 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Ariel

  • Ariel
  • Mulan
  • Tiana
  • Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Belle

  • Peasant Belle
  • Pocahontas
  • Jasmine
  • Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Cinderella

  • Cinderella
  • Snow White
  • Aurora
  • Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Rapunzel 4PK

  • Rapunzel
  • Merida
  • Moana
  • Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

