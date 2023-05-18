All Hail the Disney Princess Bitty Pop! Collection from Funko!

Funko’s Bitty Pop! line has some big news: they’re expanding with a series of new Princess themed collectibles showcasing leading ladies like Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Rapunzel. Fans can bring home four new 4-packs that feature three known princesses and one of four mystery chase characters.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s beloved princesses are getting a miniature makeover from Funko and this royal collection will make a charming addition to your display shelf.
- If you find yourself facing the true dilemma of whether or not to acquire more full-sized Pop! figures, Funko has a sensible solution that only takes up a fraction of the space: Bitty Pop!s
- The miniature line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale. How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box.
- Disney Princess wave of characters features some of the most iconic ladies in animation:
- Snow White
- Pocahontas
- Merida
- Tiana
- Aurora
- Moana
- Jasmine
- And More
- Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.
- There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Princesses and Queens:
- Belle (yellow dress)(1/6)
- Coronation Elsa (1/6)
- Ariel (pink dress) (1/3)
- Coronation Anna (1/3)
- A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.
- The new Disney Princess Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $14.99.
- They are expected to ship in October 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Ariel
- Ariel
- Mulan
- Tiana
- Mystery Bitty Pop! figure
Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Belle
- Peasant Belle
- Pocahontas
- Jasmine
- Mystery Bitty Pop! figure
Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Cinderella
- Cinderella
- Snow White
- Aurora
- Mystery Bitty Pop! figure
Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Rapunzel 4PK
- Rapunzel
- Merida
- Moana
- Mystery Bitty Pop! figure
