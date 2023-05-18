All Hail the Disney Princess Bitty Pop! Collection from Funko!

Funko’s Bitty Pop! line has some big news: they’re expanding with a series of new Princess themed collectibles showcasing leading ladies like Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and Rapunzel. Fans can bring home four new 4-packs that feature three known princesses and one of four mystery chase characters.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s beloved princesses are getting a miniature makeover from Funko and this royal collection will make a charming addition to your display shelf.

If you find yourself facing the true dilemma of whether or not to acquire more full-sized Pop! figures, Funko has a sensible solution that only takes up a fraction of the space: Bitty Pop!s

The miniature line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale. How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box.

Disney Princess wave of characters features some of the most iconic ladies in animation: Snow White Pocahontas Merida Tiana Aurora Moana Jasmine And More



Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.

There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Princesses and Queens: Belle (yellow dress)(1/6) Coronation Elsa (1/6) Ariel (pink dress) (1/3) Coronation Anna (1/3)



A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.

The new Disney Princess Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship in October 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Ariel

Ariel

Mulan

Tiana

Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Belle

Peasant Belle

Pocahontas

Jasmine

Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Cinderella

Cinderella

Snow White

Aurora

Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

Bitty POP: Disney Princesses Rapunzel 4PK

Rapunzel

Merida

Moana

Mystery Bitty Pop! figure

