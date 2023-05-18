Harrison Ford Moved To Tears From Minutes-Long Standing Ovation After “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Premiere

Harrison Ford received the Cannes Film Festival’s highest honor and that was BEFORE the audience reaction to his new film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, that left him emotional.

What’s Happening:

Harrison Ford was moved to tears with the crowd’s reaction to the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival.

at the Cannes Film Festival. The response moved Ford to tears as a minutes-long standing ovation took place after the screening of the film, which clearly left audiences excited to see the actor back in the role.

The screening took place after a gathering ahead of the debut where Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d’Or, the most prestigious award given at the festival. After Ford accepted, the world premiere officially began.

You can see in the video above from Cannes, the audience’s reactions just moments after the film, with a standing ovation that clocked in several minutes in length.

You can see Ford’s emotional reaction around the 2:30 mark, but the video also features co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, along with director James Mangold.

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.

What They’re Saying:

Harrison Ford: “They say when you die, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, not all of it.”