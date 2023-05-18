The Hollywood Brown Derby Introduces New Seasonal Menu

The Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently launched its seasonal menu, with the culinary team having masterfully put together dishes featuring the freshest of ingredients for the summer.

This fan-favorite location nestled within Hollywood Boulevard is quite the popular spot, offering contemporary American cuisine, and this summer menu is no different, with several delicious additions from the kitchen.

The appetizers have several eats that are packed with flavor. Starting off, some seafood options have resurfaced on the seasonal menu. The Crab Louie features crispy olive bread, citrus blend, fried capers, and Louie sauce. For those shrimp fans out there, the Shrimp Cocktail is topped with shaved fennel cucumbers and a traditional cocktail sauce.

There are two items that are sure to appeal to cheese lovers. The Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad combines shaved onions, Thai basil, gremolata, and a delicious citrus vinaigrette into a can’t-miss dish, while the Charcuterie Board features the Chef’s selection of cured meats, cheeses, and accompaniments. The Escargot is accompanied by roasted garlic béchamel and crispy prosciutto and the Roasted Bone Marrow is composed of braised beef, pickled mustard seeds, and a fig bread crostini.

The entrée menu is packed with flavorful delights with a variety of options for everyone to enjoy. The classic Filet Mignon is paired with glazed carrots, potato pave, horseradish cream, and a tasty peppercorn sauce to finish it off. The Lamb Shank is accompanied with summer vegetables, harissa vinaigrette, and nasturtium chermoula.

The new Free-Range Chicken and Dumplings brings together these two classics with a lemon-ricotta Gnudi, shishito cream, and a gooseberry jus. If you like pork, the recently added Grilled Pork features a mouthwatering lavender-sage polenta and local corn salsa, complete with a huckleberry barbecue sauce.

Seafood aficionados have a couple options to choose from as well – the new Sustainable Fish and the Seafood Cioppino. The Sustainable Fish with white bean ragout, derby summer vegetables, and roasted tomato emulsion is a lovely addition to the menu while the Seafood Cioppino brings together favorites from the sea with shrimp, sea scallops, seasonal fish, mussels, a toasted baguette, and aromatic tomato broth.

The Hollywood Brown Derby’s latest rendition of a classic comfort food dish – Shepherd’s Pie is also featured on the menu. This plant-based option combines roasted garlic mashed potatoes, mushrooms, peas, corn, and carrot Romesco into a plate that will warm your soul and ignite your taste buds.

Fan-favorites are also included for both lunch and dinner. The Famous Cobb Salad is a classic, made up of spit-roasted turkey, bacon, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado, and a classic dressing. If you want to enhance this dish even more, you can add chicken or shrimp.

The sweet tooths out there will enjoy the staple – the Grapefruit Cake. This Brown Derby original combines a moist vanilla sponge cake, grapefruit syrup, and cream cheese icing into a beautiful dessert.