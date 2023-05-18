Hulu Offering Limited Time Deal for National Streaming Day

In honor of National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering an incredible introductory deal for new and eligible returning subscribers.

What’s Happening:

From now until Saturday, May 27th, new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers (who are not Disney+ ESPN

Watch anything from episodes of The Goldbergs Abbott Elementary How I Met Your Father The Great .

. Offer valid for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month); Disney+, ESPN+, and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible.

After expiration of the promotional period, Hulu (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $7.99/month, and Disney+ (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $2/month, or then-current regular monthly price respectively.

Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period.

