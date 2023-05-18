Hulu Offering Limited Time Deal for National Streaming Day

In honor of National Streaming Day, Hulu is offering an incredible introductory deal for new and eligible returning subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- From now until Saturday, May 27th, new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers (who are not Disney+, ESPN+, or Disney Bundle subscribers) can subscribe to Hulu (With Ads) for just $2/month for three months – and add Disney+ (With Ads) for just $2/month more!
- Watch anything from episodes of The Goldbergs and Abbott Elementary to Hulu Originals like How I Met Your Father and The Great.
- Offer valid for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month); Disney+, ESPN+, and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible.
- After expiration of the promotional period, Hulu (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $7.99/month, and Disney+ (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $2/month, or then-current regular monthly price respectively.
- Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period.
- Head to hulu.com/earlyaccess to learn more about this special offer!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now