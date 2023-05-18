New Featurette Builds Anticipation For “Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny”

Anticipation is building for the release of the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, and Lucasfilm has just shared a new video that shows that fans aren’t the only ones excited about the new adventure.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm has shared a new featurette featuring some of the cast and creative minds behind the highly-anticipated fifth entry in the Indiana Jones saga, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

The video, which features Director James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Harrison Ford, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge shows a bit about the history of the Indiana Jones character and the love that audiences (and Ford himself) share for the cinematic icon.

The video also emphasizes that Harrison Ford is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the final installment of the franchise.

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag) , Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) , John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark ), Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) , Boyd Holbrook (Logan) , Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) .

, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( , Antonio Banderas , John Rhys-Davies ( ), Toby Jones ( , Boyd Holbrook , Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen . Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

in 1981, has once again composed the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.