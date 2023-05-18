Live-Action Ariel Meet & Greet Debuts May 26th at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Walt Disney Studios Park

We previously learned that the live-action Ariel from The Little Mermaid will be appearing at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris this summer. Now we’ve learned that the meet & greets will debut at all three Resorts on May 26th, the date of the film’s release.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the film’s release on May 26th, Ariel will be venturing out to select Disney Parks where guests will get to meet her beginning the same day.

Starting at the Disneyland Resort it’s a small world

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Walt Disney Presents

Lastly at Disneyland Paris, guests can share an interactive and fun experience with Ariel, as she invites everyone at Walt Disney Studios Park to join a joyful, limited-time celebration in honor of the new movie release. From “Under the Sea” to “Kiss the Girl”, come and join in this unforgettable musical moment!

This announcement seemingly confirms that Ariel will be meeting guests in her human form, opposed to her mermaid self.

Walt Disney World guests can use the My Disney Experience app to find character locations for both Ariel from the live action story and Ariel from the animated story.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!