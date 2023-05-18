Live-Action Ariel Meet & Greet Debuts May 26th at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Walt Disney Studios Park

We previously learned that the live-action Ariel from The Little Mermaid will be appearing at Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris this summer. Now we’ve learned that the meet & greets will debut at all three Resorts on May 26th, the date of the film’s release.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the film’s release on May 26th, Ariel will be venturing out to select Disney Parks where guests will get to meet her beginning the same day.
- Starting at the Disneyland Resort in California, Ariel will venture on land to greet guests along the promenade near “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park.
- Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will be able to see a special sneak peek and view props from the film, as well as meet Ariel herself, all inside Walt Disney Presents.
- Lastly at Disneyland Paris, guests can share an interactive and fun experience with Ariel, as she invites everyone at Walt Disney Studios Park to join a joyful, limited-time celebration in honor of the new movie release. From “Under the Sea” to “Kiss the Girl”, come and join in this unforgettable musical moment!
- This announcement seemingly confirms that Ariel will be meeting guests in her human form, opposed to her mermaid self.
- Walt Disney World guests can use the My Disney Experience app to find character locations for both Ariel from the live action story and Ariel from the animated story.
- The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!
