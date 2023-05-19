“Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience” Mall Tour Kicks Off In New York City

The earlier announced Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience mall tour has kicked off in New York City, with the director of Elemental on hand to start the festivities.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience – an immersive, thematic environment that invites fans into the imaginative world of Elemental – kicked off this morning in New York City’s Brookfield Place.

– kicked off this morning in New York City’s Brookfield Place. Elemental director Peter Sohn dropped in for the ribbon-cutting to officially launch the first tour stop that runs through May 21.

The multi-city mall tour features fun film-themed activities for visitors of all ages like photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, plus giveaways and special film content. Sponsored by Fandango, Dolby and I’m the Chef Too, Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience treks to Chicago’s Yorktown Center (May 26-28), Dallas’ Stonebriar Centre (June 2-4), Los Angeles’ The Americana at Brand (June 10-12) and San Francisco’s Hillsdale Shopping Center (June 16-18).

Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.

is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film's original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. Elemental opens only in theaters on June 16, 2023.