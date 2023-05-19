ABC News Announces Three “Soul Of A Nation” Special In The Coming Weeks

The groundbreaking ABC News series, Soul of a Nation, has revealed a lineup of specials for the next few weeks marking AANHPI, Pride, and Juneteenth.

What’s Happening:

ABC News has announced three new entries in the Soul of a Nation series that will debut over the next month, marking AANHPI, Pride Month, and Juneteenth.

series that will debut over the next month, marking AANHPI, Pride Month, and Juneteenth. The three new episodes include: May 26th: Soul of a Nation Presents: The New Face of Hollywood , marking AANHPI Month June 6th: Soul of a Nation Presents: The Freedom to Exist , marking Pride Month June 19th: Juneteenth Special

Originally launched back in 2021, Soul Of A Nation is a groundbreaking primetime newscast, the first broadcast network newsmagazine that aims to put Black life in America front and center. The series presents viewers with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning.

is a groundbreaking primetime newscast, the first broadcast network newsmagazine that aims to put Black life in America front and center. The series presents viewers with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning. Jemele Hill, Marsai Martin and others are among the stellar roster of special guest hosts for each episode with interviews and reporting by ABC News anchors and correspondents, including Adrienne Bankert, Linsey Davis, T.J. Holmes, Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, Steve Osunsami, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts, David Scott and Pierre Thomas, and ESPN

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu