Disneyland Resort To Celebrate Black Music Month In June Across Parks and Hotels

Disneyland Resort has revealed some of the plans they have in store for Black Music Month next year across Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and even the hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort has announced that the destination will celebrate Black Music Month in June with live music and limited-time Celebrate Soulfully experiences. This celebration adds to the fun of year-round Celebrate Soulfully offerings, such as the “Tale of the Lion King” stage show at Disneyland Park.

During Black Music Month in June, Guests can groove to nightly live band performances at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage, featuring different genres throughout the week, including Jazz Fusion, Caribbean and Mid-Century Jazz. More than 17 different musical groups are lined up to perform, with four performance sets each night.

The festivities continue with live music scheduled daily through June 30 at the Hollywood Backlot Stage in Disney California Adventure Park, featuring Midnight Hour, Finesse and The Rhythm & Blues Brothas.

The Pool Deck at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will present daily performances from talented acts DJ Quami, Island Reggae Duo and da-light.

Additional highlights for Black Music Month include:

Specialty food and beverages available through July 4, such as the BBQ hot link sandwich

Artist signings at WonderGround Gallery with Ryan Riller (June 10) and Larissa Marantz (June 17)

Black-owned food truck Happy Ice will serve their signature water ice desserts from June 9 to July 4 at the Downtown Disney District.