El Capitan Theater To Host Fan Screenings of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is ready to arrive in theaters in just a few weeks, and one of those theaters will be the historical showplace known as the El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including two fan event screenings.

Tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including two fan event screenings. Guests can see artifacts and relics from the Indiana Jones archives and snap a picture at a themed photo op.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, June 29 and 8:15pm on Friday, June 30, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. The Thursday Fan Event is $50 and the Friday Fan Event is $60. Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one assorted Funko POP!, one exclusive mini poster, collectible tin with popcorn, beverage, and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive one mug with fedora lid, one canvas tote, one exclusive mini poster, popcorn, beverage, and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny June 29 through July 4 are 9:00am, 12:45pm, 4:00pm, 8:15pm, and 12:00am. July 5 through July 24 are 12:45pm, 4:00pm, 8:15pm, and 12:00am.

Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available July 15 at 12:45pm and July 19 at 8:15pm. Open Caption screenings are available July 12 at 8:15pm and July 16 at 12:45pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available July 9 at 12:45pm and July 18 at 8:15pm.

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag) , Antonio Banderas ( Pain and Glory) , John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark) , Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

in 1981, has once again composed the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.