Give Kids The World Holds “Coasting For Kids” Charity Event at Local Parks Around Country

Give Kids The World is giving folks the chance to fundraise for their great cause while simultaneously enjoying local parks around the country.
What’s Happening:
- Give Kids the World is holding a fun fundraising event, Coasting For Kids, where parkgoers can experience the thrill and excitement of your local theme park while supporting a wonderful cause.
- Those wishing to participate must first register for the event, and create their own personal fundraising page.
- Then, they share their page with all of their family and friends on social media and through E-Mail.
- After raising at least $100 to help Give Kids The World, to serve critically ill children and their families, they can enjoy breakfast and coast through their favorite park.
- One of the parks that is participating in the event is Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, TN. There, the event will be taking place on August 5th, starting at 7:30 AM.
- At Dollywood, this year’s event will feature early morning park access, a welcome meal, and exclusive ride admittance, followed by complimentary park admission until the park closes.
- 7:30 am – Registration open
- 8:00 am – Breakfast opens
- 8:45 am –Award ceremony and group photo
- 9:00 am – Exclusive ride access to Wildwood Grove, including Big Bear Mountain
- 10:00 am – Park opens. Enjoy the rest of your day at Dollywood!
- Dollywood is not the only participating park. Others include:
- Adventureland Resort
- Busch Gardens – Williamsburg, VA
- Canobie Lake Park
- Carowinds
- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari
- Kennywood
- Knoebels
- Lake Compounce
- Sesame Place, PA
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Splish Splash
- StoryLand
- Rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator 15 years in a row, Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.