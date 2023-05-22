ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need to Know launches “GMA3 Cool to Be Kind” today, a special multimedia campaign that spotlights the power of kindness while encouraging people to practice acts of kindness actively throughout their daily lives.

GMA3’s recurring initiative features ongoing coverage on the multitude of ways practicing kindness impacts oneself, relationships and the community, including informative discussions with kindness specialists, interviews with leaders and organizations spreading kindness, and an interactive call to action for viewers at home to join the movement and share the ways in which they act with kindness.

GMA3 taps ABC News' Will Ganss to serve as its Kindness Correspondent.

taps ABC News’ Will Ganss to serve as its Kindness Correspondent. “GMA3 Cool to Be Kind” kicks off Monday, May 22, with a look at the mental and physical benefits that being kind can have.

Monday’s coverage continues with cameras following Ganss as he hits the streets of New York City and inspires strangers to practice random acts of kindness on the air.

Kindness expert Houston Kraft joins as a guest and shares tips on incorporating more kindness into day-to-day life, while Tamlin Hall, founder of Hope Givers, discusses how his nonprofit spreads kindness in the community and serves as a safe space for struggling teens to discuss their emotions.

GMA3: What You Need to Know is an Emmy Award-nominated, one-hour program airing weekdays at 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT/PT on ABC and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan are co-anchors, with Dr. Jennifer Ashton serving as ABC News' chief health and medical correspondent.

Catherine McKenzie is the executive producer.

