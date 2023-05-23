Funko, Loungefly Team Up for Star Wars BB-8 Pride Bundle Benefiting It Gets Better Project

It’s almost Pride Month and that means it's time to gear up for the celebration with exciting new products from Loungefly and Funko that support a good cause. This year, the sibling brands are giving the rainbow treatment to Star Wars droid BB-8 in the form of a new limited edition mini backpack and Pop! figure bundle.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Pride Month is about to roll in and BB-8 is coming along for the ride! In 2023, the fan-favorite Star Wars character is taking the spotlight on exclusive collectibles from Loungefly and Funko.

BB-8’s bright orange and white patterning has gotten an upgrade as a spectrum of colors joins his signature look. Thoughtfully placed blue, purple, green, red, and yellow segments bring help to transform the character’s appearance in a lively and fun way that’s perfect for Pride Month.

The Pop! comes attached to a black circular base with a Star Wars nameplate, but that’s not all! This version of the droid is covered in sparkly diamond flecks that will make it stand out amongst the others in your collection.

As for the mini backpack, it follows the cosplay styles that fans love from Loungefly and yes, there’s a matching lining too. Inside the bag, it’s all black with rainbow versions of the Star Wars logo, while the exterior features rainbow straps, and a colorful icon of BB-8 on the back.

This limited-edition Pop! and mini backpack bundle is part of Funko’s “Pops! With Purpose” program. For each bundle sold, Funko will donate $65 to the It Gets Better Project

The Star Wars BB-8 Pride Mini Backpack and Bobble-Head Pop! bundle will be available at Loungefly

Edition size is 4,000 and each bundle sells for $120.00. Links to this collectible set can be found below and fans can sign up to be notified when the bundle goes on sale.

About Pops! With Purpose:

Pops! With Purpose is a part of the Funko Cares Program, a charity initiative that gives back to the community through both monetary and product donations.

Funko Cares has partnered with Make-A-Wish, ASPCA, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Operation Homefront and more.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!