Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Marvel Heroes, “Aladdin” 30th Anniversary

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-first week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features four D23 exclusives, Marvel heroes, and some Disney fun too!

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

Our favorite online retailer has just received a new shipment of the collectible accessories and today's drop covers a lot of franchises! There are four D23 Gold Member exclusives, Spider-Man and Guardians designs for Marvel fans and two Disney pins featuring animated characters.

and designs for Marvel fans and two Disney pins featuring animated characters. D23 Gold Members can grow their collection with pins showcasing the live-action The Little Mermaid, Raya and the Last Dragon, and anniversary styles for Return of the Jedi and “The Three Little Pigs.”

Bid farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy with pins featuring characters from the movie, or get ready for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and add some logo and character designs to your collection.

For those who love Disney animation, there’s a Pluto pin as well as blind box series celebrating the 30th anniversary of Aladdin.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$29.99.

Links to this week's offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive The Little Mermaid Pin – Limited Edition – Live Action Film – $19.99

D23-Exclusive Raya and the Last Dragon Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

D23-Exclusive The Big Bad Wolf Pin – Three Little Pigs 90th Anniversary – Limited Edition – $19.99

D23-Exclusive Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Marvel Heroes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Icon Swivel Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Rocket and Groot Pin – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Limited Release – $17.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Logo Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pin Set – $29.99

Includes Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Man chest insignia

Disney Fun

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $24.99

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from nine overall designs

The Aladdin 30th Anniversary Series includes: Three wishes, Stand up comic, Green genie (with Aladdin), Multiple arms (with Aladdin), Bodybuilder, Slot machine, Puckered lips (with Aladdin), Shared secret (with Aladdin) and Evil Genie with Evil Lamp

Pluto Pin – $14.99

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!