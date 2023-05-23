Proko Reveals New “Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling” Course Launching July 12th

Proko, an online resource for artists to get fun and informative art instruction videos, announced the launch of Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling in collaboration with Marvel Comics.

What’s Happening:

Launching July 12th, the upcoming course will provide aspiring comic book creators with the opportunity to learn the art of crafting captivating comics from top Marvel industry professionals.

Since 1939, Marvel has been capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide by telling timeless tales of iconic heroes through art and sequential storytelling. Now, Proko and Marvel are joining forces to share their expertise through a comprehensive course, designed to empower students to create their own comics and strengthen their storytelling skills.

Marvel’s The Art of Storytelling is split into 9 lesson groups, covering essential topics such as scriptwriting, thumbnailing, character design, and coloring. Students will gain hands-on experience and valuable insights from seasoned Marvel artists and storytellers.

Lessons will be taught by the following Marvel artists: Mark Morales – Inking Alitha Martinez – Poses, Acting, and Performance Mike Hawthorne – Basics of Cinematography and Perspective Matt Wilson – Coloring for Comics Daniel Warren Johnson – Environments Jim Zub – Storytelling and Story Structure Erik Gist – Comic Covers Ryan Benjamin – Penciling Sanford Greene – Character design bonus, Team design, and Action Aaron Conley – Page and Panel composition

This collaboration sets itself apart by providing students with lessons directly from experts who have shaped the world of comics for decades. Combining Marvel’s storytelling prowess with Proko’s dedication to art education, this course offers a unique and transformative experience for anyone interested in the comic book industry, or anyone who just wants to draw fun characters and tell engaging stories with their art!

' and save 20% during the presale period. The first lesson will be released on Wednesday, July 12th. To learn more about the course, visit proko.com/marvel

