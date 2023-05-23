“Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic Recycling” Investigates the Truth Behind America’s Plastic Bag Recycling System

ABC News will share the environmental investigation into the fate of plastic waste, revealing the ugly truth behind America's plastic bag recycling system. Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic Recycling will air today, May 23.
What's Happening:
- A new ABC News Live special, Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic Recycling, launches an unprecedented environmental investigation into where America’s plastic bag recycling goes.
- ABC News Live and the ABC News investigative unit teamed up with nine ABC stations across the country, using tracking devices to trace 46 bundles of plastic bags from Walmart and Target drop-off bins to their final destinations, uncovering some shocking findings about how few may actually get recycled.
- The 30-minute special also examines the impacts of plastic and other pollution on communities across the country and features an interview with a leading group representing the plastics industry, with reporting from chief national correspondent Matt Gutman.
- Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic Recycling debuts Tuesday, May 23, at 8:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. PDT on ABC News Live.