ABC Audio Announces Memorial Day Weekend Programming

Today, ABC Audio announced four different specials available to affiliates for Memorial Day weekend. Programming includes two music specials ― a summer country music tour hosted by Parmalee’s Matt Thomas and a rock music special celebrating albums turning 50 this year — as well as in-depth coverage on the one-year mark of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School with Uvalde 365 and America Remembers, highlighting war heroes and veterans.

What’s Happening: