ABC Audio Announces Memorial Day Weekend Programming

Today, ABC Audio announced four different specials available to affiliates for Memorial Day weekend. Programming includes two music specials ― a summer country music tour hosted by Parmalee’s Matt Thomas and a rock music special celebrating albums turning 50 this year — as well as in-depth coverage on the one-year mark of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School with Uvalde 365 and America Remembers, highlighting war heroes and veterans.
What’s Happening:
- Matt Thomas of chart-topping country group Parmalee hosts Summer Road Trip, highlighting the year’s hottest summer country tours. Listeners will hear from country music superstars like Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and more.
- Memorial Day 50, hosted by ABC Audio’s Matt Wolfe, highlights top rock albums and songs that debuted in 1973 — 50 years ago. Artists featured include Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin and more.
- Uvalde 365 chronicles the series of events that took place on May 24th, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, when a teenager opened fire in an elementary school, taking the lives of 19 students and two teachers. This one-hour program hosted by ABC News correspondent Michelle Franzen is part of a larger ABC News initiative, Uvalde: 365, in which a team embedded in the community for one year following survivors and families of victims as they cope with the loss of their loved ones and the inaction of the police, their fight for justice, and developments in the investigation.
- ABC News Radio’s America Remembers, hosted by correspondent Alex Stone, reports on America’s heroes. The special features Iraq and Afghanistan veterans still struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including combat veteran Steven Padilla, who battles with PTSD after a roadside bomb hit his convoy. The program also highlights gold star family members who have lost loved ones during their time of service and discusses how they are moving through their grief.