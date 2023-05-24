Disney Cruise Line’s Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings Firework Details

If you're planning on sailing with Disney Cruise Line as part of its Silver Anniversary at Sea celebration, there are some new details when it comes to fireworks on these magical voyages.

What's Happening:

As part of the Silver Anniversary at Sea celebration this summer, guests are invited to partake in new offerings across the fleet.

Guests will be able to meet favorite Disney Characters dressed in new, shimmering outfits, enjoy festive décor, limited-time food and beverage and more.

Guests should be sure to check the Disney Cruise Line Navigator mobile app once onboard for all shows, activities, and times.

3-night Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings aboard the Disney Wish:

The fireworks presentation during 3-night cruises will be the popular Pirate’s Night fireworks, weather permitting.

4-Night Disney Wish Sailing Departing July 3:

This sailing will feature two fireworks presentations, weather permitting.

Instead of the 25th Anniversary themed fireworks, this sailing will feature July 4th fireworks and the popular Pirate’s Night fireworks.

4-night Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings aboard the Disney Wish Departing June 12, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 7:

The fireworks presentation on these sailings will be the popular Pirate’s Night fireworks, weather permitting.

Due to the speed and location of the ship on the other evenings, they are unable to present a second set of fireworks.

4-night Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings aboard the Disney Dream Departing Aug. 26 and Aug. 30:

The fireworks presentation on these sailings will be the Silver Anniversary Fireworks at Sea presentation, weather permitting.

Due to the speed and location of the ship on the other evenings, they are unable to present a second set of fireworks.

Alaska Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings aboard the Disney Wonder:

Fireworks are not offered on Alaskan cruises.

During Alaska sailings, Freezing the Night Away with Anna, Elsa, and Friends deck party will be presented instead of pirate night fireworks and 25 anniversary fireworks.

Select Disney Dream Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings:

Due to the speed and location of the ship, fireworks are not offered on select European cruises.