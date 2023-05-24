New “Prey” Apparel Collection Coming Next Week from Cavitycolors

Last year, we were reintroduced to the iconic sci-fi creature known as the Predator in the Hulu Original film Prey. Next week, Cavitycolors, a horror-focused clothing company, will release a collection of apparel based on the hit film.
- Cavitycolors shared on Twitter today that their new Prey collection will be coming on May 30th.
- The collection will feature officially licensed new t-shirts and tie-dyes based on the latest installment in the popular sci-fi/horror franchise.
- Cavitycolors also shared that the new collection includes a hand-illustrated design created by indigenous Comanche artist Cynthia Canada.
- You can get a sneak peek at that design on the right side of the image featured in the tweet above.
- Predator fans will find the new Prey collection on Cavitycolors.com on May 30th.
About Prey:
- Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
