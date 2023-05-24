Recipe for Chef Kevin Chong’s Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Disney is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month. If you are wanting to be able to celebrate in your own home with a delicious Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu we have the recipe from Chef Kevin Chong.
What’s Happening:
- Chef Kevin Chong is a culinary cast member at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- His Korean heritage has brought AAPI representation to tables across Walt Disney World by creating a delicious Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu.
- The dish is inspired by his "Mama Chong" and Korean flavors.
Ingredients: (Serves 4)
Cucumber Namasu:
- 1 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
Gochujang Sauce:
- 1/2 cup gochujang paste
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 11/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- Salt and pepper
Double-Fried Chicken Thighs:
- Oil for frying
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 2/3 cup potato starch
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- I teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Korean Fried Chicken Bowls:
- 2 tablespoons black sesame seeds
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 3 cups cooked white rice
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
Directions:
For Cucumber Namasu:
- Combine rice wine vinegar, salt, and sugar in a medium bowl.
- Whisk until sugar is dissolved.
- Add cucumbers and stir to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours, up to 1 day.
For Gochujang Sauce:
- Combine gochujang paste, ketchup, minced garlic, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, lemon juice, and brown sugar in a medium saucepan.
- Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer over medium neat.
- Reduce heat to low and continue simmering for two minutes.
- Keep warm until ready to serve.
For Double-Fried Chicken Thighs:
- Place a wire cooling rack over a baking sheet. Set aside
- With caution, heat oil in a deep fryer or Dutch oven to 325°F.
- Cut chicken thighs into 1-inch pieces.
- Whisk potato starch, all-purpose flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish or pie plate. Coat chicken thighs in flour mixture.
- Carefully fry chicken for 3-4 minutes, until it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.
- Drain chicken on a reserved cooling rack set over a baking sheet.
- With caution, increase oil heat to 375°.
- Fry chicken a second time for 1-2 minutes, until golden brown and crispy.
- Return to the cooling rack.
To Serve:
- Pour gochujang sauce into a large bowl.
- Purée with an immersion blender until smooth.
- Add chicken to bowl and toss until coated.
- Add sesame seeds and sliced green onions to the bowl and stir to evenly divide rice among 4 bowls.
- Top rice with chicken and cucumber namasu.
- Garnish with cilantro leaves.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning