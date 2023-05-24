There's a special Memorial Day military offer for Disney's The Little Mermaid at the El Capitan Theatre.
What's Happening:
- From May 26 – May 29, all ticketed active and retired military members attending any showing of Disney's The Little Mermaid at the El Capitan Theatre can receive a 64 oz. tub of popcorn.
- To redeem, present your military ID at the concession stand.
- One ticket offer per ID presented.
About Disney's The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.
- The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.
- While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart.
- She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.