Music Icon Tina Turner Passes Away At 83

Music Legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83, after a lifetime of music including several collaborations on projects for the Walt Disney Company.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939, the world came to know her more as music legend Tina Turner, who passed away earlier today at the age of 83.

A statement made on her verified Facebook account broke the news, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,"

Though Turner did have a stroke in recent years and was known to be struggling with kidney disease and other illnesses, her publicist (who wrote the statement above) has not revealed a cause of her death.

Turner began recording in the 50s while she was still attending high school, later signing with Ike Turner and his band. Widely known for their personal relationship, Ike and Tina eventually performed together as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, where they were far more successful as performers than in their marriage.

In 1984, she returned to the spotlight as a solo act which lifted her to megastardom with her album, Private Dancer and its major hits, “Private Dancer,” “Better Be Good to Me” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The latter of which went on to win three awards at the 1985 Grammys.

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue in 1991, and again as a solo artist in 2021. She received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2005, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Turner is recognized among Disney fans for her contributions alongside Phil Collins to the official soundtrack for the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Brother Bear, where she sang the song “Great Spirits.”

She is also responsible for working with Elton John and Tim Rice on the concept album for the Disney Theatrical production, Aida, performing "Easy As Life" with Angelique Kidjo.

She could also be heard in the international release of the direct-to-video sequel, The Lion King II: Simba's Pride where she performed "He Lives In You." You could also hear this song in the compilation album, The Lion King Collection.

Though she didn't perform on-screen in any Disney productions, she was portrayed by Angela Bassett in the 1993 film from Touchstone Pictures, What's Love Got To Do With It.

You can also see her performing at the opening of EuroDisney (now Disneyland Paris) in the tweet embedded below: