Alligator Loki to Make His Print Comic Debut in One-Shot from Alyssa Wong, Bob Quinn

Alligator Loki will star in his very own comic book this September. After making his debut in Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+, the reptilian God of Mischief headlined his very own Infinity Comic series on the Marvel Unlimited app. Now, this iconic and adorable troublemaker will grace the stands of your local comic shop for the very first time in September.

An extra-sized one-shot, “Alligator Loki #1″ will collect the entirety of Alyssa Wong and Bob Quinn’s hit Infinity Comic series as well as an all-new adventure from the life of everyone’s favorite swamp-dwelling scamp.

Bow down to the reptile in a helm who has enraptured the Ten Realms…with his cuteness! First Alligator Loki chomped down on Mjolnir, and then he chomped his way into our hearts. Now, the beloved Alligator of Mischief finds – and makes – trouble all across the Marvel Universe.

Check out the cover below and see what tricks Alligator Loki has in store for Marvel’s heroes when “Alligator Loki #1″ arrives this September.

What they’re saying: