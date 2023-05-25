Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at “The Villains of Valley View” Season 2 Wrap Party in Exclusive Featurette

Recently, the season two wrap party took place for the hit Disney Channel series, The Villains of Valley View, celebrating the completion of the season. Now, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from that wrap party.
- The new featurette includes brief interviews with:
- Malachi Barton (Colby/Flashform)
- James Patrick Stuart (Vic/Kraniac)
- Reed Horstmann (Jake/Chaos)
- Kayden Muller-Janssen (Hartley)
- Isabella Pappas (Amy/Havoc)
- Lucy Davis (Eva/Surge)
- Executive Producers Bryan Moore & Chris Peterson
- The cast and crew discuss the story from season two as we also see new clips from the upcoming season.
- Watch this behind-the-scenes look at the season two wrap party of The Villains of Valley View below:
About The Villains of Valley View:
- The Villains of Valley View follows a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and adopt “normalcy” in suburbia. Currently available to watch on Disney Channel and Disney+, production on season two began last fall in Los Angeles.
- The second season is set to debut on Disney Channel on June 15th with two episodes ahead of the series premiere of Pretty Freekin Scary.
- Episodes from Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on June 16.
- Premiere episodes of The Villains of Valley View, which launched June 3, 2022, on Disney Channel, rank as the #1 Live-Action Cable series with Girls 6-11. The series also ranks as a Top 5 Live-Action Cable series with Kids and Girls 6-11.
- When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.
- In addition to Pappas and Muller-Janssen, returning for season two are series regulars Lucy Davis (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s Under Wraps 2) as Colby/Flashform, and Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos.
- The Villains of Valley View was created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore (Lab Rats), who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.
