New “Micronauts” Omnibus Collections Coming Next Year

Marvel has revealed that, starting next year, new “Microverse: The Original Marvel Years” Omnibus collections will reprint the entire comics run of “Micronauts” for the first time ever.
- From out of the Microverse, it’s the Omnibus you thought could never happen! The subatomic superstars headlined a long-running series packed with rich world-building, fascinating mythology and big-scale, sci-fi excellence.
- With the series set in the main Marvel Comics universe, the Micronauts joined forces with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four and dared to go up against the likes of Doctor Doom, Arcade, and other iconic Marvel super villains.
- These exemplary comic book classics were written by industry legend Bill Mantlo and will be reprinted for the first time ever in "Micronauts: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus", on sale April 2024.
- In anticipation for this long-awaited collection, fans can also pick up a facsimile edition of the Micronauts’ comic book debut, 1979’s “Micronauts #1,” this September.
- "Micronauts: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 1″ will collect The Micronauts (1979) #1-29 & Annual (1979) #1-2 and material from “Micronauts Special Edition (1983) #1-5.”
- Helmed by writer Bill Mantlo, the Micronauts brought together the subatomic heroes of Homeworld and the Marvel Universe.
- Mantlo’s rich character mythology and groundbreaking artwork by Michael Golden made the series an instant classic.
- In “Micronauts,” Commander Rann, Princess Mari, Biotron, Acroyear and Bug traverse the universe aboard the microship Endeavor as they struggle to free Homeworld from the tyrannical Baron Karza.
- Their exploits also bring them to Earth where our micro-sized heroes encounter big-time heroes and villains including the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, S.H.I.E.L.D., Captain Universe and Man-Thing. This Omnibus edition presents a stunning restoration, complete with letters pages and a host of bonus material, including house ads, original artwork and more.
- “Micronauts #1 Facsimile Edition” boldly re-presents “Micronauts (1979) #1, one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, in its original form, ads and all! They came from inner space! Explorer Arcturus Rann! Freedom-fighting princess Marionette! The armored warrior Acroyear! Fun-loving thief Bug! The robots Microton and Biotron! They are the greatest heroes of the Microverse!
- But after 1,000 years in suspended animation, Rann has returned to a Homeworld vastly changed from the one he knew — and Mari’s family was killed in the coup d’état that saw Baron Karza rise to power.
- Now, together with their allies, they begin their epic quest to free Homeworld from the tyrannical Karza’s iron grip in the first chapter of an acclaimed comic-book space opera from the legendary creative pairing of Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden!
- Experience these beloved and rare stories all over again or for the very first time when “Micronauts #1 Facsimile Edition” hits stands in September, and when "Micronauts: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus" arrives next year!
