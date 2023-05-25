New “Micronauts” Omnibus Collections Coming Next Year

Marvel has revealed that, starting next year, new “Microverse: The Original Marvel Years” Omnibus collections will reprint the entire comics run of “Micronauts” for the first time ever.

From out of the Microverse, it’s the Omnibus you thought could never happen! The subatomic superstars headlined a long-running series packed with rich world-building, fascinating mythology and big-scale, sci-fi excellence.

With the series set in the main Marvel Comics universe, the Micronauts joined forces with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four and dared to go up against the likes of Doctor Doom, Arcade, and other iconic Marvel super villains.

These exemplary comic book classics were written by industry legend Bill Mantlo and will be reprinted for the first time ever in "Micronauts: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus", on sale April 2024.

In anticipation for this long-awaited collection, fans can also pick up a facsimile edition of the Micronauts’ comic book debut, 1979’s “Micronauts #1,” this September.