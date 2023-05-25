New Concept Art Reveals Remodeled Pixar Place Hotel Lobby, Pool Deck, and Great Maple Restaurant

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is currently undergoing a transformation into the Pixar Place Hotel, and Disney has just revealed some new details and concept art of the reimagining.

What’s Happening:

The remodel of this 15-story high-rise hotel overlooking Disney California Adventure

The lobby (seen above) will continue to evolve over the next few months and will begin to blend beloved Pixar imagery with the hotel’s contemporary setting. When the transformation is complete, iconic images from Pixar films will be at the front desk, with characters pictured larger than life in curated artwork.

This winter, as guests enter the hotel lobby, they will be greeted by the Pixar Lamp playfully balancing atop its ball! A whimsical, colorful character-inspired mobile will hang above, welcoming guests to the new, reimagined lobby atrium.

Later this summer, overnight guests can splish and splash at an all-new water play area inspired by Finding Nemo where the fan-favorite fish and his friends frolic alongside families. See Crush the sea turtle atop a 186-foot-long waterslide, Hank hanging out at the pop-jet splash pad and more!

Later this year, a family play court will be added to the deck with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from La Luna , Bao , For the Birds and Burrow . And when it’s time to relax, guests may enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from The Blue Umbrella .

, , and . And when it’s time to relax, guests may enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from . By night, the pool deck is the ideal spot to take in amazing views of the Disneyland fireworks, and lounge by cozy character-inspired firepits with family and friends.

This fall, the hotel will unveil a new restaurant at the resort, Great Maple. This Southern California-based modern American eatery specializes in playful takes on upscale comfort food. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner all day, the ground-floor restaurant will be easily accessible to hotel guests, local diners and theme park goers.

Signature dishes will include the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Maple Bacon Doughnuts, the Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Biscuit Benedict, and the Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs.

Great Maple will also have a full bar including beer, wine and cocktails.

Great Maple’s culinary creativity will abound throughout the hotel, offering food and beverage service at the pool, as well as a new grab ‘n’ go coffee shop and café near the lobby, and eventually at the hotel’s new concierge lounge.

Disney has promised more details on the Pixar Place Hotel in the coming weeks and months, including a date for when the transformation will be complete, so stay tuned!