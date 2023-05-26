Holt McCallany and Julianne Nicholson Join 20th Century Studios Thriller “Amateur”

Holt McCallany and Julianne Nicholson have joined the cast of 20th Century Studios’ new CIA thriller, Amateur, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Amateur tells the story of Charles Heller (Rami Malek), a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.
- McCallany (Nightmare Alley) will reportedly play CIA Deputy Director Moore, a “kill whoever we want” kind of guy who has spent his career behind a desk
- Details on Nicholson’s (Blonde) role haven’t been disclosed at this time.
- The actors join an ensemble that will also include Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne and Adrian Martinez.
- The film, which is based on a novel by Robert Littell, will be directed by James Hawes, with screenplay by Ken Nolan, with Scott Frank and Gary Spinelli handling revisions.
- Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing, with Malek serving as the film’s executive producer.
- No start date has been set for production on Amateur at this time.