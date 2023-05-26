New “X-Men ’97” Variant Cover for “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1” Coming in July

A special variant cover for July’s “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ will give eager fans a sneak peek at Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, the upcoming Disney+ series and sequel to the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series.
- Dan Veesenmeyer, a storyboard artist on the original series and the illustrator behind the packaging for Hasbro’s recent Marvel Legends 90s Animated Series line, captures the excitement behind the X-Men’s animated heyday in this stunning cover.
- The piece spotlights the main cast of the show including Magneto, who will join the X-Men in the series.
- Adorning the one-shot that will propel the X-Men into the “Fall of X” era, the “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ X-Men ’97 variant cover celebrates the X-Men’s return to the world of animation in style and hits stands just in time for the X-Men’s milestone 60th anniversary.
- Check out the cover now and pick it up at your local comic shop this July.
More on X-Men 97:
- X-Men ‘97, a continuation of the beloved animated series from the 90s, will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2023.
- While the series will see the uncanny team of heroes consisting of some very familiar faces, it will actually be Magneto that will be leading the X-Men, rather than Professor Charles Xavier.
- The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.
- The series will also see much of the voice cast reprise their roles and pick up some new ones, including:
- Cal Dodd
- Lenore Zann
- George Buza
- Alison Sealy-Smith
- Chris Potter
- Catherine Disher
- Adrian Hough
- Christopher Britton
- The series will also welcome some new voice talent, including:
- Jennifer Hale
- Anniwaa Buachie
- Ray Chase
- Matthew Waterson
- JP Karliak
- Holly Chou
- Jeff Bennett
- AJ LoCascio
- The head writer and executive producer on X-Men ’97 is Beau DeMayo.
- Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.
- Also consulting on the new series are X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald, plus original series director Larry Houston.