New “X-Men ’97” Variant Cover for “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1” Coming in July

A special variant cover for July’s “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ will give eager fans a sneak peek at Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, the upcoming Disney+ series and sequel to the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series.

Dan Veesenmeyer, a storyboard artist on the original series and the illustrator behind the packaging for Hasbro’s recent Marvel Legends 90s Animated Series line, captures the excitement behind the X-Men’s animated heyday in this stunning cover.

The piece spotlights the main cast of the show including Magneto, who will join the X-Men in the series.

Adorning the one-shot that will propel the X-Men into the “Fall of X” era, the “X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1″ X-Men ’97 variant cover celebrates the X-Men’s return to the world of animation in style and hits stands just in time for the X-Men’s milestone 60th anniversary.

Check out the cover now and pick it up at your local comic shop this July.

