New “X-Men” and “Avengers” Variant Covers Coming in July

All year long, superstar artist Mark Brooks is helping Marvel Comics celebrate the 60th anniversaries of the Avengers and the X-Men with new Corner Box variant covers. Marvel shared a first look at two of those covers.

Utilizing the classic comic book tradition of corner boxes in a unique new way, Brooks depicts lineups and characters from throughout both team’s histories.

Today, fans can check out the two installments that will debut in July, adorning “Avengers #3″ and “X-Men #24.”

For this duo, Brooks takes things back to the ‘80s, a decade that was home to some of the Avengers and X-Men’s greatest stories.

On “Avengers #3’s” Corner Box Cover, see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes expanded in the decade with new faces like Tigra, She-Hulk, and Monica Rambeau.

And on “X-Men #24’s” Corner Box Cover, Brooks chose to honor the saga that changed the mutant mythos forever by giving Phoenix a gorgeous solo spotlight.

