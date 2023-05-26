Take an Extra 25% Off Select Merchandise During shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

It’s a rainy day somewhere and even if the sky is clear for you, why not take advantage of the precipitation and go shopping?! shopDisney kicked off their Twice Upon A Year sale earlier this week and now they’ve sweetened the deal with an Extra 25% Off select merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you having fun browsing all of the deals of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

Now through Monday, May 29th, discounts are ever greater with savings up to 50% off the best Disney merchandise. Guests can take an extra 25% off select clothing, swim and more with the code EXTRA25.

Guests can enjoy great savings on new markdowns, seasonal clothing, summertime essentials, accessories and so much more..

Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie by using the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Swim

Poolside looks are even better when they feature Disney characters! The whole family can prepare for summertime fun with suits that will put you in the spotlight.

Toy Story Rash Guard Swimsuit for Baby

Toy Story Swimsuit for Women

Pua and Hei Hei Rash Guard for Kids – Moana

Mickey Mouse and Friends Swim Trunks for Men

Ariel Deluxe Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Shop more Disney Toys.

Pets and Plush

Cue the cuteness! Help your four-legged friend to accessorize using a spirit jersey, toys and other pet essentials. And for those moments when they don’t want to cuddle, grab one of these soft plush pals and take some time to relax.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pet Lead Set

Toy Story Spirit Jersey for Pets

Disney Critters Disc Toy for Pets

Lotso Weighted Plush – Toy Story – 15"

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Plush – Small 12 1/2"

Shop more Disney Pets and Disney Plush

High End Fashion

It’s time to sock up on Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke! Catch up on all of the cute patterns and fun designs that recently made their shopDisney debut including The Band Concert, The Aristocats, and Disney Critters.

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Hobo Bag by Ann Shen

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Around the Home

As you welcome the summer, make way for some new Disney charm in your home, office, kitchen patio.

Winnie the Pooh Classic Throw Pillow

Disney Critters Enamel Serving Bowl

Mickey Mouse and Friends Stainless Steel Water Bottle

WALL&bull;E Plant Care Set

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom (or Marvel and Star Wars) with a variety of fun collectible products like dolls, action figures and busts replicating your favorite characters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Artist Series Vinyl Figure by Natacha Bustos

C-3PO and R2-D2 Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure Set by Funko – Star Wars

George Lucas (Stormtrooper Disguise) Action Figure – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro – Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

Costumes and Dress Up

Give your kids fun tools to help them take their imagination to the next level. These dress up sets and character costumes are perfect or pretend play in the world of Disney storytelling.

Toy Story Costume Set for Kids

Ariel Costume Story Set for Kids – The Little Mermaid

Shop more Disney Clothing

