Westin Anaheim Resort Announces New Leadership Team Bringing Over 100 Years of Leadership Experience To The Resort

The Westin Anaheim Resort, one of the newest hotels in the Anaheim Resort area near Disneyland, has announced a new executive leadership team that together, brings more than 100 years of leadership experience to the property.

What’s Happening:

The Westin Anaheim Resort has announced four new hires at Executive positions for Engineering, Catering, Housekeeping and Executive Chef. The new leaders will help manage the luxury AAA Four-Diamond rated property of 618 rooms and suites, signature multi-restaurants, bars, and over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Opened in June 2021, this AAA Four-Diamond hotel is a relaxing haven of wellness and renewal while being steps away from some of Southern California’s biggest and most popular attractions including Disneyland Parks, Angel Stadium of Anaheim, the Honda Center and the Anaheim Convention Center. Featuring a modern design inspired by Anaheim’s historic orange grove roots, The Westin Anaheim Resort features 618 stylish guest rooms including 121 suites, a signature 2,860 square foot WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, a resort-style pool, and seven signature restaurants and bars, including an incredible rooftop bar with direct views into Disney California Adventure

Paul Sanford, CEO and Asset Manager of Wincome Hospitality, which owns and manages The Westin Anaheim Resort welcomed the new leadership team, saying “These newly seated leaders bring with them 100 years of luxury and property management experience to The Westin Anaheim Resort. The knowledge and experience held by these professionals will help add to The Westin Anaheim Resort’s growing reputation as Anaheim’s preeminent luxury hotel for families and those visiting the Anaheim Convention Center.”

William MacGregor | Director of Engineering

Director of Engineering William MacGregor oversees stewardship of the property's stately architecture, state-of-the-art Westin in-room technology and lush property landscaping. MacGregor brings 35 years of engineering experience to his position including over a decade of engineering leadership at Marriott and other large properties. In addition to his knowledge and experience, MacGregor served his community as a former Riverside County volunteer firefighter.

Andrew Geis | Director of Catering

Andrew Geis, Director of Catering, joins The Westin Anaheim Resort with over 25 years of event leadership experience. Geis began his meetings and events career at the Walt Disney World Disney Cruise Line Disneyland Resort

James Burton | Executive Chef

Executive Chef James Burton comes to The Westin Anaheim Resort directly from the Executive Chef position at Paséa Hotel. Burton now oversees all food and beverage operations at The Westin Anaheim Resort including the property’s signature restaurant Tangerine Room as well as RISE Rooftop Lounge, Bar 1030, Bella's Splash Pool Bar, Blossom Café & Market, in room dining, private dining and banquets.

Anthony Hernandez | Director of Housekeeping

Director of Housekeeping Anthony Hernandez drives housekeeping performance on property by ensuring signature programs are implemented in-room including Westin Heavenly Bed, Heavenly Bath, and signature Westin White Tea scented amenities. Hernandez has over 25 years of experience in luxury and historic properties throughout Los Angeles including the historic Biltmore Hotel.

What They’re Saying:

Westin Anaheim Resort General Manager Nicholas Price: “Everyday our team works to provide the highest level of service for both families and business travelers. The combined experience, vision and expertise presented by this leadership team will further enrich our luxury offerings and guest experience.”