Writer Ann Nocenti Discusses Her New Comic Series in First Look at “Storm #2”

The iconic X-Man Storm has gone through plenty of changes over the years, but perhaps none more radical than her near total transformation in the early ’80s during "Uncanny X-Men (1963).”

Shortly after defeating Callisto and becoming leader of the Morlocks, Storm gave herself a complete punk makeover (marking the debut of her fan-favorite mohawk) and became leader of the X-Men as well—and not everyone on the team took it well. It’s during this tumultuous moment in Ororo’s life that “Storm (2023)” by Ann Nocenti, Sid Kotian, Andrew Dalhouse, and VC's Ariana Maher takes place.

Set around the time of "Uncanny X-Men (1963) #176,” “Storm” reveals that the titular Wind-Rider was going through some major changes with her mutant powers as well, as she finds her Omega-level abilities on the fritz at the worst possible time.

Nocenti explained a bit about what inspired this new story: “Mark [Basso] and Drew [Baumgartner] sent me a couple issues of ‘X-Men,’ the issues when Storm first showed up in the ‘punk biker’ outfit, and in rereading those tales after so many years, the inspiration flowed easily. I loved two things especially: how Chris allowed ‘enemy’ Rogue into the mix, and Kitty's strong reaction to Storm's ‘punk’ look.” “Now, this happened in the 1980s, when any night of the week you could go to a club and see a punk band. Everyone was wild and lean and electric and the dance floor chaotic. So I wanted to layer the Storm we knew from before—the master of the elements, Wind-Rider goddess, and child thief—with something a touch more rebellious.” “Chris [Claremont] laid all the groundwork for that opening—Storm having fun with Yukio, Storm trouncing the Morlocks—so the door was open to do a story where Storm is rocking the mohawk look, but also feeling it inside.”

