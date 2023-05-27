Arctic Rescue Opening Friday, June 2nd at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego has announced that their brand new coaster, Arctic Rescue, will officially open next Friday, June 2nd.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to hop on your snowmobile and ride to the rescue! The ice is melting, the poachers are lurking, and the Arctic animals are in peril. Join the team and feel the rush of the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast: Arctic Rescue.

SeaWorld San Diego announced on their Instagram that the anticipated new attraction will open on Friday, June 2nd.

Arctic Rescue will be a launched “straddle coaster,” similar to Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster

Inspired by the heroic efforts of SeaWorld’s rescue team, Arctic Rescue will be the park’s sixth roller coaster.

The ride will begin with an indoor launch in the former Wild Arctic attraction area, which is also where the ride’s queue and station will be located.

The park also revealed that a helicopter prop from the former Wild Arctic attraction will be incorporated into Arctic Rescue.