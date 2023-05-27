Arctic Rescue Opening Friday, June 2nd at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego has announced that their brand new coaster, Arctic Rescue, will officially open next Friday, June 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to hop on your snowmobile and ride to the rescue! The ice is melting, the poachers are lurking, and the Arctic animals are in peril. Join the team and feel the rush of the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast: Arctic Rescue.
- SeaWorld San Diego announced on their Instagram that the anticipated new attraction will open on Friday, June 2nd.
- Arctic Rescue will be a launched “straddle coaster,” similar to Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio.
- Inspired by the heroic efforts of SeaWorld’s rescue team, Arctic Rescue will be the park’s sixth roller coaster.
- The ride will begin with an indoor launch in the former Wild Arctic attraction area, which is also where the ride’s queue and station will be located.
- The park also revealed that a helicopter prop from the former Wild Arctic attraction will be incorporated into Arctic Rescue.
- This family friendly coaster will feature speeds of up to 40 mph and 3 launches across 2,800 ft of track.
- With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages can enjoy the thrills and chills of Arctic Rescue.
- Arctic Rescue is incorporated in the Wild Arctic exhibit which is home to a ringed seal, walruses, and belugas, some of the species most impacted by Arctic sea loss.