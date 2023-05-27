Free Beer Returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando This Summer

Guests over the age of 21 visiting both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando this summer will be able to partake in a summer tradition for the parks: free beer!
What’s Happening:
- Both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are offering their guests of legal age free beer to celebrate the kick-off of the summer season.
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering one free 7 oz. beer to all guests over the age of 21 now through July 20th.
- Just head to Twisted Tails Pretzels in Pantopia from 10:30 a.m. until one hour before park close.
- Over at SeaWorld Orlando, guests can redeem their complimentary 7 oz. pour at Waterway Grill Bar, from 11:00 a.m. until one hour before park close.
- Pass Members at both parks can get an extra 7 oz. pour to cheers in the summer season!
- Additionally, guests at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia can also partake in free beer through August 17th. Members and Annual Pass Holders 21+ can enjoy one 7 oz. beer per visit to the park from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Plus, all guests 21+ can enjoy up to two 50 cent 7-ounce beers.
- The complimentary drafts from breweries such as Anheuser-Busch and Coors Brewing Company, will be available at Willkommenhaus, located in the Germany area of the park.
What They’re Saying:
- Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment: “This summer will be better than ever at our parks with new rides in both Busch Gardens locations, Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest of its kind in Tampa and DarKoaster North America's first all-indoor straddle coaster in Williamsburg. We’re introducing new shows, amazing special events and unique experiences at our parks, and an ice-cold beer is the best way for adults to take a break, cool down and select Busch Gardens as their destination of choice this summer.”