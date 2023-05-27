Michael Sasso Resigns from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board

Michael Sasso, one of the five members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board, has resigned from his position.
What’s Happening:
- Sasso was one of the five original board members hand picked by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis upon the passage of the bill to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
- Asked about how he chose his appointments, DeSantis said he selected a board with a variety of experience, including business, local government, and those who “want to see Disney be what Walt envisioned”
- According to Greg Angel of Spectrum News 13, Sasso, a Seminole County lawyer, resigned from his board position this week.
- With Sasso’s resignation, that leaves the following board members:
- Martin Garcia (Tampa attorney)
- Bridget Ziegler (member of the Sarasota County School Board)
- Ron Peri (CEO of The Gathering USA)
- Brian Aungst (Clearwater attorney)
- No reason has been given for Sasso’s resignation, however, earlier this week, DeSantis appointed Sasso’s wife, Judge Meredith Sasso, to serve on the Florida Supreme Court.