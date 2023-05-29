“The Little Mermaid” Brings In $117.5 Million Over Four-Day Memorial Day Weekend

The Little Mermaid has made a splashy debut this Memorial Day weekend, earning $117.5 million over the four-day holiday, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- With this high opening, The Little Mermaid now ranks as the fifth largest Memorial Day debut, beating last year’s record set by Top Gun: Maverick with its $160.5 million launch.
- At one point over the weekend, it looked as if The Little Mermaid might even open north of $120 million, but ticket sales flagged slightly.
- The film had a budget of $250 million, so it still has some way to go towards making a profit.
- Variety expects this will be more challenging internationally, since the animated original isn’t as beloved in many countries as it is in the U.S.
- So far, the film has earned an underwhelming $68.1 million from more than 51 markets, including such major territories as France, the U.K., Mexico, Australia, Brazil and South Korea.
- Another Disney title, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took third place in the box office with $26.1 million for the four-day holiday.
- The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.