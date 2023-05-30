Four Ideas If Traveling With Little Ones for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

It's not too late to visit Walt Disney World this year for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, running now through July 5. Disney Parks Blog gave four must-dos if you are going to be traveling with little ones.

What's Happening:

1. Camp Get Out ‘N’ Play Garden Presented by OFF!

Near World Discovery, Creations Shop, and Test Track

This is perfect for those ages two to six, with different climbing obstacles and a perfect spot to run around.

2. Butterfly Landing Presented by AdventHealth

The perfect spot for the entire family is Butterfly Landing, presented by AdventHealth.

This favorite for many returned this year and can be found near Imagination! in World Nature.

Kids and adults can see many different types of butterflies up close and learn fun facts about them.

Make sure to watch your step while you walk, and who knows, you may even have a butterfly land on you for a perfect photo opportunity.

3. Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration

While walking around World Showcase, Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration is a fun scavenger hunt throughout the park.

Just purchase a map at one of the many merchandise locations, and once you find all 12 spikes across EPCOT, mark them with the stickers provided.

Then take your map to Disney Traders or World Traveler to redeem it for a special surprise.

4. Disney Character Topiaries

One of the favorite things about this festival are the beautiful Disney character topiaries around the park.

It's a great photo opportunity, and you'll want to try to see as many as you can.

What They’re Saying:

“Our toddler loves burning off energy at the playground,” said Louise. “The adjacent cute seating area was the perfect perching spot for us all to sample some of the delicacies from the nearby outdoor kitchens. Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon were a big hit with the kids!” You can grab this tasty treat at BRUNCHCOT, one of the outdoor kitchens located near Test Track.

According to Mandy, the Butterfly Landing was her daughter’s absolute favorite part of the festival. “She loved inspecting the cocoons while explaining everything she knew about a caterpillar’s transformation to a butterfly and getting up-close views of the different types of beautiful butterflies fluttering all around us. This is a must-do for little ones who love creatures big and small!”

“Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration is a fantastic activity for multigenerational groups and families,” exclaims Lauren M. “I recently visited with my parents and my son, and we had a great time completing the scavenger hunt together – it was a fun way for us to spend time together during our day at EPCOT, and my son loved picking out his special prize at the end of our quest!”